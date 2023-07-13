From Paneer Makhana To Odisha's Dalma: A Glimpse Of Prez Murmu's Shahi Lunch Menu At Scindia's Jai Vilas Palace

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 13, 2023
President Murmu & CM Shivraj Singh dined with Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and his family at Royal Jai Vilas Palace on Thursday. Let's take a peep at the item served in the 'Shahi Lunch'!
1. Dalma -- An Odiya-style Chickpea Dal was served as President hails from Orissa. This is cooked with vegetables and raw papaya and simmered with a special spice blend. Topped with a tempering of Panch Phoron, this is a one pot meal, served with steamed rice.
2. Santula -- Another dish from Odisha. It is usually made with a combination of any available fresh and seasonal vegetables such as eggplants, tomatoes, beans, carrots, hot peppers, onions, raw bananas, raw papayas, and potatoes.
3. Patal Bhaji --Belongs to a Maharashtrian cuisine, but also carries a Gujarati touch. An everyday dish prepared using channa dal and palak.
4. Achari Baingan -- It is spicy, tangy and full of flavour eggplant curry with pickling spices like methi seeds, cumin seeds, fennel seeds, mustard seeds and nigella seeds.
5. Paneer Makhana -- A creamy gravy loaded with makhana and paneer, pleasing to the eyes and your appetite.
6. Makai Ka Kees -- Also known as 'Bhutte ka kees', is prepared with fresh and tender sweet corn kernels that is first grated and then cooked with fragrant spices and herbs. It's Indore's fav!
7. The lunch concluded with Makhane ki kheer
8. Gajar Ka Halwa wrapped up the 'Shahi Lunch'!
