 Indore: Entry Of Departmental Provident To Be Made Through IFMIS Software
Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, July 14, 2023, 04:06 AM IST
FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) : The entry of the balance of all departmental provident fund subscribers of the district is to be made through Integrated Financial Management and Information System (IFMIS) software.

In this regard, collector Dr Ilayaraja T has instructed all the drawing and disbursement officers of the district to submit the balance information of all the departmental provident fund subscribers under their control to the district treasury, in the next three days so that their entry can be updated failing which the information of the concerned loan disbursing officers will be given to senior officers.

The initiative will be a great relief for subscribers to get access to information of their balance in Departmental Provident Fund from anywhere.

