Bhopal: Challan Against Pragya Over Babri Majid Remark During 2019 LS Polls | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Challan has been submitted in the specially designated MP/MLA Court of Bhopal against Lok Sabha MP Pragya Thakur for her remark that she was "proud of her participation in demolition of Babri Masjid in Ayodhya in 1992.”

Challan has been submitted in court of Judicial Magistrate First Class Vidhan Maheshwari. Bail has been granted on surety of Rs 15,000. She will move court to furnish bail on Monday.

According to additional district public prosecution officer Vijay Kotia, challan has been submitted against Pragya in MP/MLA court in connection with Babri Majid remark she made during Lok Sabha polls in 2019. Thakur has been granted bail.

Sadhvi was booked under Section 188 of IPC, which reads disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant. Acting on orders of the Election Commission, the police had registered an FIR against Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur for her remark.

In an interview, Thakur had said, “Ram Mandir hum banayenge aur bhavya banayenge, hum todne gaye the dhancha, maine chadhkar toda tha dhancha, is par mujhe bhayankar garv hai.”

The EC had issued a show-cause notice to Thakur, an accused in the 2008 Malegaon bomb blast accused currently out on bail, over her remark made during an interview she gave to a news channel.

EC had asked the TT Nagar Police Station to register an FIR against Thakur for allegedly violating the model code of conduct with her statement on demolition of Babri Masjid.

