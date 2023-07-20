Indore: Officer Appointed For Information About Maintenance Of Bridges And Access Roads | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In relation to the maintenance of bridges during the rainy season and to prepare to deal with heavy rains and floods, Ashok Kumar Gupta, deputy engineer, posted in the Office of the Executive Engineer, Public Works Department (Bridge Construction Division) at the divisional office has been appointed as Nodal officer.

Any damage to bridges and access roads during the rainy season or any information about the repair work and maintenance of the bridges and access roads can be obtained from Gupta. His number is 9893004127.

WhatsApp Number Issued For Citizens To Inform Of Water Logging, Damage To Roads, Bridges

A WhatsApp number 9425490488 has been issued by the Public Works Department for citizens to provide information about water logging or damage on bridges and culverts and roads.

Citizens have been urged to immediately provide information about water logging or damage to bridges and culverts and roads in rural areas through WhatsApp during the rainy season.

