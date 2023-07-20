 Indore: Officer Appointed For Information About Maintenance Of Bridges And Access Roads
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Officer Appointed For Information About Maintenance Of Bridges And Access Roads

Indore: Officer Appointed For Information About Maintenance Of Bridges And Access Roads

Contact number is 9893004127.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, July 20, 2023, 04:07 PM IST
article-image
Indore: Officer Appointed For Information About Maintenance Of Bridges And Access Roads | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In relation to the maintenance of bridges during the rainy season and to prepare to deal with heavy rains and floods, Ashok Kumar Gupta, deputy engineer, posted in the Office of the Executive Engineer, Public Works Department (Bridge Construction Division) at the divisional office has been appointed as Nodal officer.

Any damage to bridges and access roads during the rainy season or any information about the repair work and maintenance of the bridges and access roads can be obtained from Gupta. His number is 9893004127. 

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: 171 Passengers Penalised At Ganj Basoda Station
article-image

WhatsApp Number Issued For Citizens To Inform Of Water Logging, Damage To Roads, Bridges

A WhatsApp number 9425490488 has been issued by the Public Works Department for citizens to provide information about water logging or damage on bridges and culverts and roads.

Citizens have been urged to immediately provide information about water logging or damage to bridges and culverts and roads in rural areas through WhatsApp during the rainy season.

Read Also
Indore: Traffic Diversions In City During G20 Meeting On Friday; Check Details Here
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Tension In Dhar Village After Harijans 'Banned' From Temple

MP: Tension In Dhar Village After Harijans 'Banned' From Temple

Indore: Tantric Tells Woman Jinn Would Solve Her Problems, Rapes Repeatedly, Held 

Indore: Tantric Tells Woman Jinn Would Solve Her Problems, Rapes Repeatedly, Held 

Indore: Officer Appointed For Information About Maintenance Of Bridges And Access Roads

Indore: Officer Appointed For Information About Maintenance Of Bridges And Access Roads

Indore: Institute Of Driving Training And Research Centre To Come Up In City

Indore: Institute Of Driving Training And Research Centre To Come Up In City

Indore: IMC, Registrar Office Come Face To Face Over 297 Illegal Colonies

Indore: IMC, Registrar Office Come Face To Face Over 297 Illegal Colonies