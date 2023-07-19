Madhya Pradesh: 171 Passengers Penalised At Ganj Basoda Station

Ganj Basoda 171 passengers travelling without rly tickets penalised | FPJ

Ganj Basoda (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal division logged a revenue of Rs 60 thousand alone from the Ganj Basoda station in July 2023. Even before the ending of the month, a total of 171 passengers travelling without proper railway tickets have been penalised at the station, under the strict checking campaign launched by the senior divisional commercial manager of the station, Rashmi Baghel, official sources said.

Out of 171 passengers, 115 of them had been travelling without a railway ticket, 29 of them had been travelling with improper railway tickets and 27 of them, who had not even booked a ticket in the trains. A total of Rs 60.26 thousand was recovered as fines from all the said passengers, after which they were advised to travel with proper tickets inside the train.

Railway officials at the Ganj Basoda railway station told the media that as many as 14 ticket checking personnel and three personnel of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) had been deployed at the station to make the campaign a success. They added that the campaign will pick pace in the future too, and reins will be tightened on offenders travelling without a railway ticket.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: District Ganj Basoda Municipality Carries Out Pipeline Shifting Works

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)