Madhya Pradesh: District Ganj Basoda Municipality Carries Out Pipeline Shifting Works | FP Photo

Ganj Basoda (Madhya Pradesh): Ganj Basoda municipality workers have set an outstanding example of sound management and efficiency by completing the pipeline shifting work within 24 hours of its commencement.

Notably, the works were expected to be completed within 72 hours. Residents of Ganj Basoda town said that it was no less than a miracle, as the water supply was not interrupted during the pipeline shifting work, which began on Saturday.

They were highly impressed as even the vehicular flow did not fall out of order during the course of the shifting.

The municipality workers told the media that strategy for the pipeline shifting works had been made earlier, and everyone including the councillors, engineers and contractors were assigned responsibilities.

All of them discharged their duties honestly, due to which the shifting work was completed before time. Official sources said that the municipality had even called 16 water tankers in advance to ensure water supply to residents of the town, if the need may be.

However, no such condition arose during the shifting works. Chairman of Ganj Basoda municipality, Shashi Anil Yadav, has congratulated all the workers of the municipality for completing the pipeline shifting works smoothly.

