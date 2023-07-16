 Bhopal: Field Officers Fail To Follow PHQ Instructions In Providing Time Scale Salary To Subordinates
Bhopal: Field Officers Fail To Follow PHQ Instructions In Providing Time Scale Salary To Subordinates

The state has 1.20 lakh police personnel including constables, head constables, ASI, sub inspector, inspectors and DSPs.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, July 16, 2023, 11:37 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two years have passed but the field officers are not following the PHQ instructions in providing time scale salary to their subordinates. Now, the PHQ has given the last date to submit the action report to PHQ. The PHQ has asked to submit action-taken report on Monday.

The state has 1.20 lakh police personnel including constables, head constables, ASI, sub inspector, inspectors and DSPs. Among them who are recruited directly are the beneficiaries of time scale salary. They are deprived of it though other administrative employees and officers posted in other departments get it.

In 2022, the PHQ had written a letter to the unit heads of districts, SPs, commandants of SAF and other forces and asked them to prepare the list of personnel who are eligible to get the time scale salaries.

The range level committee chaired by the appointee officer is responsible for the selection of the personnel to give them the benefits. But nothing moved. Now, all the unit heads are instructed to send their action report. All the units are instructed to send the details and action taken report till July 17.

Bhopal: Field Officers Fail To Follow PHQ Instructions In Providing Time Scale Salary To...

