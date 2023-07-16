Bhopal: Congress Adivasi Swabhiman Yatra From July 19 | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress party has decided to take out Adivasi Swabhiman Yatra from Sidhi district on July 19, which will end in Jhabua on August 2.

Addressing a joint press conference here on Sunday, MP Youth Congress president Dr Vikrant Bhuria and Congress tribal cell head Ramu Tekam said party would register protest against atrocities committed on tribals in the state.

Following recent Sidhi incident, BJP leader Pravesh Shukla was arrested under NSA. The Congress party leaders plan to highlight the case through Yatra.

“We have decided to start Adivasi Swabhiman Yatra from Sidhi. We will become the voice of every tribal by highlighting the growing atrocities on all sections of the state.

The Yatra will pass through 17 districts. This journey will raise public awareness about tribal welfare and will work to strengthen the society against injustice,” Dr Bhuria said.

Tekam added that yatra would of 20 days. It will make one-day halt on July 30. The yatra will cover 36 Assembly constituencies while holding public discussion on self-respect of tribals.

