Parking Fee Extortion: Bhopal Municipal Corporation Lodges Police Complaint

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Vishal Ramkar, incharge of Zone-2 falling under Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) approached Kotwali police on Friday in connection with complaints of anti-social elements extorting parking fee from visitors at Sarafa market.

Kotwali police station incharge (SHO) LD Mishra told Free Press that several miscreants had allegedly been extorting parking fee from visitors at Sarafa market in the name of Bhopal mayor Malti Rai and collector Asheesh Singh.

Sources said that the issue had been brought to notice of BMC commissioner KVS Choudhary, who directed the incharge of Zone-2, Vishal Ramkar, to lodge a police complaint.

Ramkar approached Kotwali police and submitted a video, which showed persons extorting parking fee from people who had parked vehicles at Sarafa market. SHO Mishra said that once the accused would be arrested soon.

