Bhopal: World Deaf Badminton Campioship, Gauranshi Sharma Wins Two Bronze Medals | FP Photo

Bhopal (madhya Pradesh): Fifteen-year-old Gauranshi Sharma of Madhya Pradesh has won two bronze medals in the third World Deaf Youth Badminton Championship. She had reached the quarter-final of singles match. The Championship was held from July 10 to July 12 in Brazil.

Gauranshi teamed up with Shreya Singh in the general doubles category to make it to the semi-final and ensure a bronze medal. In the semi-finals, they were defeated by their own country pair of Jarlin Jaya and Aditya Yadav in straight sets 21-11, 21-14.

In mixed doubles, Gauranshi teamed up with Soumyadeep Chakraborty and reached the semi-final to assure a medal. But they were defeated by the pair of Shreya Singla and Piyush in the semi-final in straight sets 21-11, 21-12 .

In general singles too, Gauranshi reached quarter final match in which she was defeated by Shreya Singla, her partner in doubles. Shreya defeated Gauranshi 21-14, 21-13.

Read Also Indore: Shubhangi Joshi Is New President Of Inner Wheel Club of Indore Central

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)