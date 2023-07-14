 Indore: Shubhangi Joshi Is New President Of Inner Wheel Club of Indore Central
Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, July 14, 2023, 03:19 AM IST
Indore: Shubhangi Joshi Is New President Of Inner Wheel Club of Indore Central | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The installation ceremony of the Inner Wheel Club of Indore Central took place at Amrit Residency Hotel in South Tukoganj on Thursday.

The chief guest for the occasion was Dr Sadhna Sodani, the district governor of the Lions Club International for the year 2022-2023. The programme was graced by Inner Wheel District 304 dignitaries like district vice chairman Meenakshi Sharma and district extension service organiser (ESO) Vandana Verma.

Installation of the new club officials and the executive committee including club president Shubhangi Joshi, vice president Sunita Nagar, secretary Chetna Mehta, joint secretary Usha Nyati, treasurer Hemlata Lohia, ISO Veena Neema, and editor Jagruti Sharma took place.

Since the beginning of the Inner Wheel year on 1st July 2023, the club has completed more than 20 projects for various social causes like girls' education, literacy, zero waste, adoption of school, supply of textbooks & notebooks to needy students for a total amounting to Rs. 2 lakhs.

Dr. Sodani’s guidance was highly insightful and innovative. She suggested novel social projects in the field of mental health and environment conservation.

