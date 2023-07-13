Bhopal: LoP, Digvijaya Writes To Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister For High-Level Probe

Congress leader Digvijay Singh | Photo: PTI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former chief minister Digvijaya Singh and Leader of Opposition in Assembly Dr Govind Singh have written to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan seeking CBI and high level inquiry into the patwari recruitment exam, here on Thursday.

The LoP Dr alleged that the scam was bigger than the Vyapam scam. The selected candidates who scored 25 out of 25 marks in English have put their signature in Hindi. If the students have such proficiency in English they would prefer to sign their names in that language, he said.