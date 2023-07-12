Indore: Tiger On Prowl In Mhow, Pugmarks Spotted Near Nakheri River

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): The movement of tiger has intensified in the Mhow range of Indore Forest Division since last week. On July 6, the tiger's footprints were spotted again in Badgonda nursery.

On July 10, the tiger was seen walking in the Nakheri river near the nursery. On Tuesday, the staff of Mhow Range reached the spot and searched for the tiger, but by then the big cat has already left. The Forest Department team traced the tiger near Nakheri river. The team has also found pugmarks here, informed Ranger Vaibhav Upadhyay.