 Indore: Tiger On Prowl In Mhow, Pugmarks Spotted Near Nakheri River
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Tiger On Prowl In Mhow, Pugmarks Spotted Near Nakheri River

Indore: Tiger On Prowl In Mhow, Pugmarks Spotted Near Nakheri River

On July 10, the tiger was seen walking near Nakheri river.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, July 12, 2023, 06:18 PM IST
article-image

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): The movement of tiger has intensified in the Mhow range of Indore Forest Division since last week. On July 6, the tiger's footprints were spotted again in Badgonda nursery.

On July 10, the tiger was seen walking in the Nakheri river near the nursery. On Tuesday, the staff of Mhow Range reached the spot and searched for the tiger, but by then the big cat has already left. The Forest Department team traced the tiger near Nakheri river. The team has also found pugmarks here, informed Ranger Vaibhav Upadhyay.

Read Also
WATCH: Speeding Truck Rams Wall , Somersaults At MP's Hoshangabad-Khandwa Highway
article-image
Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Delivery Boy Crushed To Death In Piplani, Accused Booked

Bhopal: Delivery Boy Crushed To Death In Piplani, Accused Booked

Google Celebrates World Record Set With 51 Flavours Of Pani Puri In Indore Through Unique Doodle...

Google Celebrates World Record Set With 51 Flavours Of Pani Puri In Indore Through Unique Doodle...

Madhya Pradesh: Meeting Under NPPCF Ends

Madhya Pradesh: Meeting Under NPPCF Ends

MP: Financial Scam Victims Get ‘Lesson Of Life’ Over Refund In Burhanpur

MP: Financial Scam Victims Get ‘Lesson Of Life’ Over Refund In Burhanpur

MP: Upset With School Authorities, Students Meet Collector In Barwani

MP: Upset With School Authorities, Students Meet Collector In Barwani