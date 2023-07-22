 Newly Married Woman Gang-Raped In Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri; 4 Arrested
On July 21, the woman for her in-laws house from her left her parents' house.

Updated: Saturday, July 22, 2023, 02:23 PM IST
article-image
Man Held For Raping Married Kin For 2 Years In Bhopal | Representative Image

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A 20-year-old woman who was married 2 months ago was gang-raped by three men on Friday evening in the Badarwas area of Shivpuri district under the pretext of giving her a lift.

The woman was heading to her marital home after visiting her parents on Friday or July 21 when the incident happened. She was waiting for her husband at Ghurwar road when two bike-borne men approached her and began talking to her.

Unsuspecting, the woman said that she wanted to go to Akhai river and that she was waiting for her husband who is running late. They offered to drop her but took her to a secluded space and raped her.

“After I sat on the motorcycle they took me to an open field 2 km away from the spot. Firstly, took my phone in possession and then raped me taking turns, ” said the woman.

She further told the police that two more bike-borne men arrived later of which one kept watching while the other sexually assaulted her.

Her husband accompanied the woman while she filed complaint against the perpetrators.

Badarwas police station in-charge Sunil Khemaria said that on the complaint of the woman, a case has been registered against all accused under section 376 D of Indian Penal Code (gang-rape) and the four accused Vikram, Chhotu, Hariom and Bablu Khan have been arrested.

