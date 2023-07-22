Bhopal: Vaishnav To Conduct TV Debate Rehearsal For Party Spokespersons | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union Minister and co-in-charge of the BJP’s election team in Madhya Pradesh, Ashwini Vaishnav, will conduct TV debate rehearsals for the spokespersons of the party.

During his last trip to the state, Vaishnav told a media team that rehearsals would be conducted for speakers on different issues. For this, one speaker will speak for the Congress and the other for the BJP.

Vaishnav together with election in charge Bhupendra Yadav is coming to the state. Both of them will stay there for two days. During this period, they may take the class of the spokespersons.

Nevertheless, Vaishnav’s decision has caused resentment among the senior spokespersons of the party. Some spokespersons say that they have been putting the party’s points at various events for a long time, but they never required to rehearsal for it.

According to them, the new spokespersons need training, but there is no time for it. Since the election is near, instead of conducting rehearsals, the party leaders should talk about issues, they said.

Nadda’s Visit Put Off, Bhupendra, Vaishnav Coming

National president of the BJP JP Nadda’s visit to Bhopal on Saturday has been put off. Union Ministers Bhupendra Yadav and Ashwini Vaishnav are arriving at Bhopal on Saturday evening.

Both the leaders plan to hold meetings with party leaders on Sunday. According to sources, since Union Minister Amit Shah is visiting Bhopal on July 26, Nadda’s trip has been put off.