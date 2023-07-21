Bhopal: Show Of Strength On Priyanka’s Visit Poster War Between Congress & BJP Intensifies | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A poster war between BJP and Congress party intensified in the state following Coingress party leader Priyanka Gandhi’s visit in Gwalior on Friday.

BJP has put posters against the former chief minister Kamal Nath in Bhopal. Congress hit back at BJP in the same measure in Gwalior. The saffron party put up posters containing messages like, ‘Aap muskuraiye, aap Madhya Pradesh me hai,’ while according welcome to Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi in Gwalior on Friday.

The BJP posters also highlighted welfare schemes like Ladli Behna Yojana that benefited 1.25 crore women in the state besides Ladli Laxmi Yojana and air travel for elderly pilgrims.

In response, Congress party put up posters against Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and his family. Posters with Nath’s picture were put up in Bhopal on Friday in which he has been accused of delaying nuclear test for 24 years. One of the posters termed him as a traitor.

Hitting back, Congress raised posters against BJP leader by quoting poem written by Subhadra Kumari Chouhan praising the martyrdom of Rani Laxmibai, ‘Khoob ladi mardani, wo to Jhansi wali rani thi’. Congress party’s posters also mentioned that Scindias did not support freedom movement. Two instances of 1967 and 2020 were mentioned.

