Bhopal: Ladli Behnas Spending Grants On Their Kids' Education

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Women in the city are spending Ladli Behna grants on education of their children. Some of them are using them to run small businesses.

They are all thankful to their brother (Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan). The first and the second instalment of Rs 1k have been deposited into the accounts of beneficiary women.

Some women told Free Press about how they are using Rs 1K per month under Ladli Behna Yojana.

Excerpts:

Education Is Paramount

I am a homemaker and the mother of four. We could not educate our eldest son for want of money and now he works at a shop. The three younger children are studying.

I used the first instalment to pay admission fee of my daughter. She is a student of class 9. The second installment was spent on buying books, notebooks etc for my youngest child, who is in KG 1.

-Shafiqa Bano (30), Homemaker

‘Sweet’ Spending

I work as a labourer at construction sites. My husband is also a labourer. But due to rains, construction work has almost stopped. So, now I am selling Bhutta (sweet corn) in a handcart on Bhadbhada Road.

I have four kids - one son and three daughters and they are studying in college. I used the first installment to buy a sack of bhuttas, which costs Rs 600. The second installment is yet to be credited to my account.

-Ramkanya Malviya (50), Sweet-Corn Seller

Computer Takes Centre Stage

I work as a casual employee at a university. Of my three children, two are girls and one a boy. I plan to use the money to pay for the computer course of my daughter wants to pursue. After all, what can be better than spending Mamaji’s money on her Bhanjis?

-Radha Sen (40), Sanitation Worker

Rakshabandhan, Education, Jobs Et Al

I run a stitching shop called Lucky Clothes at Suraj Nagar. My husband is a labourer. Since Ladli Behna grant is a brother’s gift to his sisters, I will use it for Rakshabandhan shopping.

In the future, I will use the money for the education of my two children. But I feel that instead of paying Rs 1k a month, it would have been better had Mamaji given jobs to our children. ----Kusum Gaur (35), Tailor

For A Bright Future

I do cleaning work at an educational institution. I have three children - two daughters and a son. The girls are in grade 10 and 8 and the boy is in Class 6. I am using the money for the education of my children. I want them to have a good future.

-Sarita Sen (33), Sanitation Worker

