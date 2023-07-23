Bhopal: Permission granted for using CM’s Signature

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Home department has granted permission to Director General of Police (DGP) to use Chief Minister’s signature on the certificate of Karmaveer Yoddha Medal to be given to the 40,000 police officials who participated in fight against Covid pandemic.

It has also asked DGP to begin distribution of medals and certificate to police officials.

During corona pandemic, police officials discharged their duties on roads and colonies to ensure that no one stepped out and become possible carrier of the fatal disease. The police deployment on roads and colonies helped in controlling the spread of disease to a considerable extent. Some policemen had died while discharging their duties during corona period.

