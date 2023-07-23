Indore: Youth Congress Leaders Stage Hunger Strike, Demands CBI Probe | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Demanding CBI inquiry in the Patwari recruitment scam, Youth Congress leaders staged a hunger strike at Bholaram Ustad Marg on Saturday.

Youth Congress state vice president Javed Khan and Indore city president Rameez Khan along with Mohnish Jaiswal, and Vishal Parihar sat on the hunger strike to press their demands.

The Youth Congress leaders also said that if the government does not conduct a CBI inquiry into the Patwari scam, they will sit on a hunger strike outside the chief minister's bungalow.

YC leaders also started a signature campaign, in which a large number of students extended their support.