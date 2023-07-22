Indore Bags A Grade In Resolving Power Complaints On CM Helpline | Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore, Dhar, Dewas, Ujjain, Shajapur, Agar, Khargone, Khandwa, Barwani, Burhanpur, Alirajpur, Jhabua, Ratlam, Mandsaur, Neemuch districts have come in the A grade for timely resolution of power –related complaints registered on CM Helpline 181.

According to a list released on Friday evening from Bhopal, out of the 52 districts of the state, 4 districts of the western region are included in the top 5 performing districts.

Managing director of West Discom Amit Tomar said that special attention is being paid to providing consumer service on time and resolving complaints with satisfaction.

Tomar said the cases registered on the CM Helpline are reviewed on a daily basis at the company level. All the supervisory officers ensure prompt resolution of complaints in a satisfactory and acceptable manner.

