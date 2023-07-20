MP Weather Update: Monsoon To Further Intensify From July 21; Heavy Rainfall Likely In Bhopal, Indore & More

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The rainy season is expected to increase its stay in Madhya Pradesh as the monsoon trough is currently passing through Raisen and Seoni, said weather experts on Thursday. According to the meteorological department, there is a possibility of further increase in monsoon activities in the state from July 21.

A cyclonic circulation is present in the upper air section over South Chhattisgarh while another cyclonic circulation has formed in the upper air over Northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining North Odisha. It is likely that the circulation will convert into a low pressure area. According to meteorologists, due to the effect of these weather systems, there is a possibility of heavy rainfall in the districts of Jabalpur, Bhopal, Indore, Narmadapuram, Ujjain division.

Ajay Shukla, former senior meteorologist of the Meteorological Center, said, “The cyclone formed in the upper part of the air in the Bay of Bengal is likely to turn into a low pressure area by Thursday. This weather system is likely to convert into a deep low pressure area.”

Orange Alert In These Districts

Orange alert of heavy to very heavy rainfall has been issued for Thursday in Balaghat, Khargone, Ratlam, Ujjain, Dewas, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Sehore, Narmadapuram, Harda, Guna and Dhar districts.

Yellow Alert In These Districts

Yellow alert for heavy rain has been issued in Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Mandla, Raisen, Bhopal, Betul, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Barwani, Alirajpur, Jhabua, Indore, Shajapur and Agar districts.

23mm Rainfall In Khajuraho

JP Vishwakarma, senior meteorologist of the Meteorological Center, said that monsoon trough is continuously getting moisture due to passing through Madhya Pradesh. Because of this, it is raining intermittently in most of the districts of the state including the capital. From 8:30 am to 5:30 pm on Wednesday Khajuraho received 23mm of rainfall, Bhopal (city) 17.5, Ratlam 17 and Indore 15.1.

Advertisement

ALSO READ MP: Supreme Court Expresses Concern On Issue Related To Death Of Cheetahs

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, July 20, 2023, 03:03 PM IST