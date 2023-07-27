Indore: Beleaguered WFI President Brij Bhushan Singh Stops Youth From Raising Slogans Against Wrestler Bajrang Punia

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): While attending an event in Indore, BJP MP and Beleaguered Wrestling Federation of India President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh stopped the youth in the audience from raising slogans against wrestler Bajrang Punia.

To Attend A Function Organised By Karni Sena

He is in city to attend a function organised on the 31st death anniversary of Kalyan Singh Kalvi by the Karni Sena at the Takshashila Auditorium of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya on Thursday.

Karni Sainiks To Welcome Brij Bhushan Singh

Karni Sena state president Anurag Pratap Singh said on Wednesday that a large number of Karni Sainiks are coming to Indore to welcome Brij Bhushan Singh, who is coming to Ahilya Nagari for the first time.

In this programme, eminent persons will give speeches on the fabric of social unity.

According to Karni Sena district president Gaurav Singh Thakur, Karni Sena chief Thakur Bhawani Singh Kalvi, IDA president Jaipalsingh Chavda, social worker Suresh Singh Bhadauria, social worker Dr Mala Singh Thakur, social worker Sumer Singh Solanki, and many other eminent personalities, will share the dais with Brij Bhushan Singh.

