Indore: Five Suspected Cases Of Cholera Keep Health Officials On Toes

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Five suspected cases of cholera that were found in the city on Wednesday have alerted health officials as no cases of the deadly disease have been found in the last couple of years.

Out of the five cases, three were found from the Clerk Colony area while two were found from the Subhash Nagar area.

According to district epidemiologist Dr Anshul Mishra, the suspected cases included three men (57-year-old, 50-year-old, and 55-year-old) and two women (39-year-old and 23-year-old). “Three of the patients are admitted to Apollo Hospitals while two are admitted to Triveni Hospital. We were alerted by these hospitals through Integrated Health Information Programme (IHIP) after which we launched the field activity in these areas,” she said.

The patients are suffering from acute diarrhoea and vomiting but now their condition is stable and they are recovering. The Health Department has sent their blood and stool samples for testing.

“We are conducting a door-to-door survey in these areas and have also started distributing medicines along with running an awareness campaign. The patients admitted to the hospitals didn’t have any travel history or any history of taking any contaminated food. The local residents blamed the contaminated water after which we sent the water samples to the district public health laboratory (DPHL) at PC Sethi Hospital,” Dr Mishra said.

Ways To Prevent Cholera And Other Waterborne Diseases

* Drink boiled water.

* Avoid consumption of raw foods.

* Avoid dairy products as much as possible.

* Wash fruits and vegetables before you eat.

* Washing your hands before you eat is a good way to keep the disease away.

* Drink plenty of water and it is recommended to drink about 2-4 litres of water every day.

