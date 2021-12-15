Elon Musk's lookalike spotted in Asia! Here's all you need to know

Who doesn't know the Billionare Elon Musk! Recently a similar looking man was spotted and the video surfaced over the internet. Twitter's keen eyes tracked a Filipino man who holds in resemblance with Space X founder Elon Musk.

It was Panlasang Pinay (@thysz) who first posted the TikTok video of Bong Villanueva, who is seen walking through rows of plants in a Palawan resort and encouraging his followers to swim with him.

Take a look at the video of the lookalike, right here:

Elon Musk nag enjoy sa El Nido pic.twitter.com/18XCpa5urf — Thysz #KeriNiLeni #LabanLeni2022 (@thysz) February 17, 2021

Coconuts Manila tracked down to the TikTok user @bongvillanueva, who has never heard of the Tesla founder’s name until we told him. The 46-year-old Puerto Princesa native, an entrepreneur and makeup artist, said he was “flattered” with being called Musk’s look-alike.

Having seen the video, several couldn't resist from commenting. A Twitter user also took to tag Elon Musk in the comments and said, “I did not know you’re fluent in Tagalog.”

Here are a few reactions from Twitteratis, take a look:

@elonmusk , I did not know you're fluent in tagalog :D — Allan San Jose (@LucenFerrer03) February 18, 2021

HAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA — yowcooltita (@lorejeen) February 18, 2021

🤣 the resemblance is uncanny! Nagtanong pa ako if face swap ito. — Arabella (@vonesqui) February 17, 2021

OMG NOOOOOOOOO 🤣😅🤣😭 — HobiwanChinobi Ⓜ️ (@HowanCheng) February 17, 2021

how to unsee 😔 — tetski (@tetrara) February 17, 2021

The CEO of TEHsla — Toney 💗🇵🇭 (@toneynottony) February 17, 2021

Hahahahahhahaha — Bong S Villanueva (@bongvillanueva_) February 19, 2021

Published on: Wednesday, December 15, 2021, 07:02 PM IST