Elon Musk's lookalike spotted in Asia! Here's all you need to know

Who doesn't know the Billionare Elon Musk! Recently a similar looking man was spotted and the video surfaced over the internet. Twitter's keen eyes tracked a Filipino man who holds in resemblance with Space X founder Elon Musk.
It was Panlasang Pinay (@thysz) who first posted the TikTok video of Bong Villanueva, who is seen walking through rows of plants in a Palawan resort and encouraging his followers to swim with him.
Take a look at the video of the lookalike, right here:
Elon Musk nag enjoy sa El Nido pic.twitter.com/18XCpa5urf— Thysz #KeriNiLeni #LabanLeni2022 (@thysz) February 17, 2021
Coconuts Manila tracked down to the TikTok user @bongvillanueva, who has never heard of the Tesla founder’s name until we told him. The 46-year-old Puerto Princesa native, an entrepreneur and makeup artist, said he was “flattered” with being called Musk’s look-alike.
Having seen the video, several couldn't resist from commenting. A Twitter user also took to tag Elon Musk in the comments and said, “I did not know you’re fluent in Tagalog.”
Here are a few reactions from Twitteratis, take a look:
@elonmusk , I did not know you're fluent in tagalog :D— Allan San Jose (@LucenFerrer03) February 18, 2021
HAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA— yowcooltita (@lorejeen) February 18, 2021
🤣 the resemblance is uncanny! Nagtanong pa ako if face swap ito.— Arabella (@vonesqui) February 17, 2021
OMG NOOOOOOOOO 🤣😅🤣😭— HobiwanChinobi Ⓜ️ (@HowanCheng) February 17, 2021
how to unsee 😔— tetski (@tetrara) February 17, 2021
The CEO of TEHsla— Toney 💗🇵🇭 (@toneynottony) February 17, 2021
What’s in this pic pic.twitter.com/dv4mvZi2U4— eris (@eriswolfie) February 17, 2021
Hahahahahhahaha— Bong S Villanueva (@bongvillanueva_) February 19, 2021
LDEBHSSHSI NOT ELON 💀 pic.twitter.com/TTPT4l3JTr— Luinë | ลูวิแน (@luine_eruraviel) February 18, 2021
