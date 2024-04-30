4-Year-Old Boy With End-Stage Kidney Disease Sworn In As Police Officer For A Day In Orlando

A boy, aged 4, fighting kidney disease, was made to live his dream as he was sworn in as a police officer in Orlando for a day. Identified as Stone Hicks, the kindergartener lived a day as a cop on duty. Battling his end-stage of the serious ailment, he served at the police station on April 24 and worked on two cases that was provided to him.

Visuals showing Officer Stone performing his duty by riding his police patrol car and assisting people with their issues have surfaced online. The videos of the young cop were posted on X by the Orlando Police who felt proud about having him onboard alongside being able to fulfill his dream.

We would like to introduce you to the new Orlando Police Officer, Stone. He just got sworn in by Chief Smith. He will now help officers solve crime in the city. What will his first call be? https://t.co/HfnJlTPmWk pic.twitter.com/AjHcXm8thW — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) April 24, 2024

What better way to have a lunch break then a party with Paw Patrol! Officer Stone is loving this! https://t.co/y6fcrEFgbS pic.twitter.com/Wk47f1fM1y — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) April 24, 2024

Stone, thank YOU for your courage, not only in helping us today solve crime, but also being an inspiration to the entire community. Thank you to @makeawishcnfl for introducing us to Stone, who will always be a member of the Orlando Police family. https://t.co/ny8WHibonQ pic.twitter.com/2Uyac9nK4f — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) April 24, 2024

He was donning his respectful uniform and walking with his team of officers to work on the cases assigned to him. One of the calls he solved was of rescuing a lost puppy and handing it over to the owner, while the other was apprehending a suspect who made off with a stolen jersey.

Officer Stone to the rescue! Great job Stone, you found Lashawn's dog! https://t.co/BxCXISUvXr pic.twitter.com/QGw5JVc0oY — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) April 24, 2024

Break is over for Officer Stone. He is now heading to his second call, and it’s a big one! https://t.co/9qJb1SxPig pic.twitter.com/UzNa1d6B3E — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) April 24, 2024

The Orlando Police and the Make-a-Wish Foundation assisted the boy and his family to make the dream come true by allowing the little one to pose as a police officer.