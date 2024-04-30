4-Year-Old Boy With End-Stage Kidney Disease Sworn In As Police Officer For A Day In Orlando

A boy, aged 4, fighting kidney disease, was made to live his dream as he was sworn in as a police officer in Orlando for a day. Identified as Stone Hicks, the kindergartener lived a day as a cop on duty. Battling his end-stage of the serious ailment, he served at the police station on April 24 and worked on two cases that was provided to him.
Visuals showing Officer Stone performing his duty by riding his police patrol car and assisting people with their issues have surfaced online. The videos of the young cop were posted on X by the Orlando Police who felt proud about having him onboard alongside being able to fulfill his dream.
On X, the Orlando Police posted a picture of the young police officer and captioned it to read, "Stone, thank YOU for your courage, not only in helping us today solve crime, but also being an inspiration to the entire community."
He was donning his respectful uniform and walking with his team of officers to work on the cases assigned to him. One of the calls he solved was of rescuing a lost puppy and handing it over to the owner, while the other was apprehending a suspect who made off with a stolen jersey.
The Orlando Police and the Make-a-Wish Foundation assisted the boy and his family to make the dream come true by allowing the little one to pose as a police officer.