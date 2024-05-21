Video: Tallest Ice Cream Cone In The World Is Nearly Double Your Height

Tallest Ice Cream Cone In The World | Instagram

Love ice creams? Here's something which will get you thrilled. Little did you know that the world's tallest ice cream cone is quite literally something that will not fit in your hands. It's as tall as a life-size banner or a standee placed outdoor. It's not even the height of you and me, it goes even higher than that.

The tallest ice cream cone in the world has made it to the world records with its stunning height of 10 ft 1.26 in. The record was achieved years ago, but the video of huge chilled dessert was recently posted online by Guinness World Records.

Watch video

More details

The video showed the entire process of preparing the ice cream, lifting it with meticulous effort, and serving it to people.

A company based in Norway crafted the ice cream cone which won them an awarding title of the 'World's tallest ice cream cone ever.' The family-run ice cream brand named Hennig-Olsen set the record with its 3.08 metre tall ice cream cone in 2015.

60 litres of chocolate and 110 kg of waffle biscuit was used in preparing the cone, which was later airlifted by a helicopter from the factory to an event venue. According to reports, the giant cone was able to hold more than 1,000 litres of ice cream, which is said to treat at least 10,800 people with two yummy scoops.