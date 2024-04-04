 Wait, What? Video Showing Rice Being Eaten With Ice Cream Goes Viral
Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, April 04, 2024, 02:03 PM IST
article-image
VIDEO: Rice Eaten With Ice Cream | Instagram

Ever tried having rice with a scoop of ice cream? Don't blame us for suggesting the bizarre food idea to you as we haven't cooked this up. Let us tell you that a video showing the two dishes being eaten together has surfaced online and gone viral, leaving netizens shocked. WATCH VIDEO

The video opened showing some boiled rice added to the box of the chilled dessert and someone taking the spoon to give the unique combination a try. The video had nothing much to feature apart from the "new update" that someone could actually eat rice with ice cream.

While consuming some rice with sabzi or curry is too common, the idea shown in the video was certainly weird and unimaginable. As the clip went viral attracting more than three million views, netizens couldn't resist reacting to it.

A group of people surprisingly found it similar to those who consume rice with yoghurt. Others were reminded about a rice pudding. Meanwhile, the "Rice Cream" idea didn't go well with many netizens as they started commenting funnily. "Chiiiii," echoed in the comments box. "Add some ketchup," netizens said sarcastically taking a dig at the food combo. Overall, people asked why do that to these dishes and termed it "injustice."

