 WATCH: NMIMS Teacher Uses Foul Language During Lecture; Video Goes Viral!
Siksha MUpdated: Tuesday, April 30, 2024, 08:32 PM IST
article-image
File

In the video, the professor can be seen using profanity during what appears to be an exam in response to some student concerns.

The video was posted on various social media platforms, including Instagram and X (previously Twitter), on April 30, 2024.

A commentator on the video claimed that the institute in question is the NMIMS Navi Mumbai branch.

Explaining the context of the incident in the video, a commentator claimed, "First of all, he's a UG professor. Secondly, the actual issue is that there were two sets of question papers for an exam, with 1 being much harder than the other (Set C), which this professor didn't make. However, the students were hounding him about it, and he got mad and uttered many obscenities. He was fired shortly after."

article-image

Another user commented in Hindi, alleging that this is a culture at NMIMS (Nmims ke culture me hai ye toh).

Meanwhile, a user blamed the students for the teacher's outburst and use of foul language and wrote, "There's a tolerance limit of Every guy, this generation tests it to its level best thinking it to be cool!"

