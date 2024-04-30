Viral VIDEO: Doctors, Staff Dance Vigorously To Loud Drums Inside Govt Hospital In UP's Hapur; Patients Complain Of Harassment

Doctors, Staff Dance Vigorously To Loud Drums Inside Govt Hospital | Twitter

Hapur: A shocking video has emerged on social media in which doctors and staff can be seen dancing vigorously to drums inside a government hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur. The incident was caught on camera, and the video is going viral on social media. It shows doctors and staff members of the hospital leaving patients unattended to dance inside.

The incident occurred at the Community Health Care Center (CHC) located on Garh Road in Hapur District. There are reports that doctors and other hospital staff were celebrating the farewell of a female employee upon her retirement. The involvement of higher authorities has not been disclosed yet; however, an investigation should be conducted.

Patients Left Unattended

The video of hospital staff and doctors dancing to loud drums inside the hospital is circulating widely on social media. It shows staff and doctors leaving patients unattended. There are also reports of complaints from patients admitted to the hospital about the loud noise of the drums. Nevertheless, the staff and doctors continued playing drums and dancing.

Violation Of Rules And Regulations

The video depicts blatant violation of rules and regulations at the government hospital. Strict action should be taken against the hospital staff and doctors involved. They shamelessly flouted all rules and regulations and harassed patients seeking treatment. Such celebrations should be avoided not only inside but also outside the hospital premises or in its vicinity.