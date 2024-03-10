Viral VIDEO: Addict Doctor Caught Roaming Naked On Premises Of Sambhajinagar Hospital; Probe Underway |

Maharashtra: In a disturbing incident from Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, previously known as Aurangabad, a doctor from Bidkin Rural Government Hospital was captured on video roaming naked within the hospital premises. The 45-year-old doctor, reportedly struggling with addiction, was allegedly under the influence when the incident took place.

Viral Video Shows Doctor Roaming Naked In Hospital

In the video that has gone viral, one can see the doctor roaming in the hospital lobby, all naked. He was seen roaming around in the premises, with a piece of cloth in his hand, stumbling while walking. The incident was captured in a CCTV camera installed at the hospital.

Investigation Underway In The Matter

Dr. Dayanand Motipavle, the district's civil surgeon overseeing health services, addressed the situation, confirming that an investigation is underway, said reports. He also stated that strict action will be taken against the doctor if found guilty.

Efforts are underway to ensure the incident is thoroughly investigated and appropriate measures are taken to prevent such occurrences in the future. However, there are no reports on what substance was the doctor under the influence of, also what action was taken on him as soon as the incident came into light.

Recent Incident Involving Former Corporator

In another bizarre incident reported recently, a former BJP corporator in the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) went half-naked to register his protest against the construction of a median which blocked entry into his hotel at Chene village on the Thane-Ghodbunder road.

A video of the former BJP corporator Arvind Shetty seen crying, pleading deputy chief minister-Devendra Fadnavis to save him from the wrath of local Shiv Sena legislator- Pratap Sarnaik went viral on various social media platforms last week. Shetty alleged that Sarnaik had been harassing him and targeting his hotels since he became corporator in 2018.