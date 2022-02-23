'Adulting is Tough': Swiggy reminds foodie customers to treat self

With movies like Gehraiyaan being in the talks for bold scenes and adulting, netizens tickled a social media storm with memes over adulting and the struggles of being a grown-up. To this trend, the food delivery app Swiggy seemed no far, it too joined to have its say on adulting.

If you are an ardent user of Twitter and Instagram, you couldn't have missed people posting quirky and funny texts to compare one's childhood and adulthood. One of the viral post, which is surely relatable to those who questioned math problems, is the one that suggests the adulting is much better than proving the shape is a triangle.

"Adulting is hard but atleast now I don't have to prove why triangle is a triangle", read a popular post on social media.

The food delivery app Swiggy joined netizens and spoke of aduting to not be easy. "Adulting is Tough..." read the App notification.

Swiggy attempted to win the hearts of its foodie customers with a reminder to treat self, and it suggested them to tap on the message for offers. The message also comforted and emphatised with individuals who work hard to maintain a good life amid hardships of the day. "We get it. Treat yourself for keeping up like a champ. Tap for offers, " the text read further. The pop-up message was complimented with emojis to lift up the 'tough' feeling among customers.

Published on: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 01:23 PM IST