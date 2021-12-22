Swiggy shares its 2021 StatEATstics; Dal Makhani is Mumbaikar's most ordered foodie treat

Swiggy’s sixth annual StatEATstics report went viral over the social media as it revealed what topped the mind and tummy of city foodies. According to the report, Mumbai seems to be a fan of Dal Khichdi the most, followed by dishes like Chicken Fried Rice, Pav Bhaji, Masala Dosa and Garlic breadsticks.

If you are one of those who took to tantrums when your mom served you Dal Khichdi, then this report would have left you surprised! Mumbaikars probably the miss home food 'ghar ka swaad', and thus looks like what tops their mind and the order list is a Dal Khichdi.

Both the Maharashtra based cities, one being Mumbai - wherein people work far from home and other Pune, seems to have the Dal Khichdi in their top 5 ordered items.

Take a sneek-peak into what was ordered the most on the food delivery app, right here:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The Swiggy report had a catchy question to pull the eye of readers, 'What did your city eat this year' - and carried analysis of cities like Bangalore, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune, Gurgaon, Kolkata, Japiur and Lucknow.

StatEATStics is a year-end campaign run by the Swiggy Marketing team. The analysis is based on millions of orders received by Swiggy for food delivery, grocery on Instamart, pick up and drop service Swiggy Genie and HealthHub between January and December 2021.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, December 22, 2021, 12:41 PM IST