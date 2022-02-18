Sex...? Female: Man asks for sex on social media, woman's reply will leave you in splits

Most youngsters have this routine of waking up with shutting their digital alarm clock, and eventually spending a while on their social media at the very start of the day. At times, having just woke up or yet half asleep on the bed.

In a recent screenshot shared on social media, we could see how a chat conversion between two people of the opposite binary sex designation. The man initiated the talk on Facebook with the message the ladythat read, 'Sex'. To this, in no panic or blocking behaviour, the female receiver replied, 'Female'.

Several times over the social media, people come across unknown sender's abusive or sexting messages. However, this 'female' faced the situation with a calm and clever approach. To the quirky text of the male sender asking for having sex with the female Facebook user, she replied in a yet tricky way with the word 'female'.

Did the guy stop? No, the desperate lusty user again messaged saying that he was boy, and whether the opposite gender user could pair up for the intimate act. However, the chat prolonged on the same notes, 'female', 'female', 'female'...

In a while, the boy tried to be more precise and wrote, 'can we sex', yet the female stuck to her monotonous word to annoy and irrate the flirting sexter. Finally, the guy ceased the chat.

The female user identified as Arpita Banerjee took to post snippets from the sexting approach, the post was captioned, "This guy stopped replying to me after sometime, don't know what happened..."

A sneak peek from this chat was shared on Twitter by a user who goes by the username @j_garima_j, the tweet was captioned to read, "What a start to my day online!"

Take a look at the screenshot, right here:

The words, sex and gender, are most often used synomysly. However, to the unversed, sex is what you are biologically while gender is more dependant on one's behaviour, likeliness and the way the individual lives in a society.

Also, Facebook encourages its users to report any inapppropriate testing, be it nudity, violence, terrorism, spam. One can report and or block the user, reporting is advised as then Facebook checks the allegation via chats, or concerned account data. If any unliekly act was verified to have occured, Facebook disables the account.

Published on: Friday, February 18, 2022, 01:59 PM IST