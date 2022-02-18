'Kacha Badam' singer Bhuban Badyakar receives 3 Lakh for viral song

Remember Bhuban Badyakar, the peanut seller from West Bengal who sang ' Badam Badam' jingle? This song 'Kacha Badam' has undoubtedly become one of the most viral songs on social media.

In December last year, he had complained at the local Police station about him not getting any remuneration for his original creation which went viral with several remix versions and stylizations. However, in the recent past, Bhuban Da was praised and appreciated for his talent by the West Bengal Police.

Now, it is time for another good to come his way. Godhulibela Music, the brand that first remixed his original beat, has offered him 3 Lakh for the song went viral.

"We signed a deal with Bhuban da for Rs 3 lakhs today and he was paid Rs 1.5 in the cheque. He will be paid the remaining next week. It was a long time due to him," India Today quoted a Godhulibela Music's representative.

Published on: Friday, February 18, 2022, 11:45 AM IST