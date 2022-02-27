Watch video: Here's another 'Choti Gangubai' going viral, young girl grooves to Alia Bhatt's 'Dholida'

Alia Bhatt's latest magnum opus 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, has proved to be one of the biggest openers amid the pandemic.

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' was released on February 25. It revolves around a maiden sold by a suitor into prostitution and how she becomes a prominent and celebrated figure in the underworld and Kamathipua red-light district.

It also stars superstar Ajay Devgn, Shantanu Maheshwari, Seema Pahwa, Jim Sarbh and Vijay Raaz in pivotal roles.

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' is gaining a lot of love from netizens with people trying to recreate the powerful dialogues and dance moves from the upcoming film. Another young fan bust a move on the famous song 'Dholida' from the movie.

Ashwini Shinde, whos' Instagram profile is handled by her parents, posted a video, all dressed up in Gangubai's look in white sari with silver border and hair tied up in a bun with roses on them.

She grooves to 'Dholida' sung by Jahnvi Shrimankar with the dance moves from the movie. Nailing the expressions as well, Ashwini won praises from her fans for her perfect recreation of the dance steps

See the viral video below:

Loading View on Instagram

The video has 25 lakh views and more than thousand likes. Mnay users have commented on the post.

See the comments below:

Advertisement

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, February 27, 2022, 05:40 PM IST