Watch video: Artist realistically paints objects, netizens call him 'Picasso's son'

You will find tons of talent on the internet, from singers to dancers to chefs and even very talented painters. One such painter's video is doing the rounds on the internet.

The video, originally posted by artist Chris Breier shows a CD in the background with a strip of white paper on it. He goes on to mix different colours on the strip to match the colour of the CD. He then also mixes a number of colours to match the table and the wall. The colours match to such an extent that one wouldn't know the difference between the painting and the actual background.

The video has over 40 million views and over 2.5 million likes and thousands of comments.

The video posted by a photo and video memes Instagram handle called 'Memezar', captioned it, "This guy makes a literal masterpiece and says That looks pretty good" and also added, "This dude blows my mind every single time!"

Look at the viral video below:

Chris Breier has over 3 lakh followers on Instagram and uploads similiar aesthetic videos everyday. Many Instagram users commented under his video. One user said, "Meanwhile I can't even make straight line with a ruler". While another called him Picasso's son.

Check out the comments below:

Published on: Sunday, February 27, 2022, 03:53 PM IST