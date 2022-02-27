Watch video: Surat-based makeup expert recreates Alia Bhatt's look from 'Gangubai Kathiwadi'

Alia Bhatt's latest magnum opus 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, has proved to be one of the biggest openers amid the pandemic.

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' was released on February 25. It revolves around a maiden sold by a suitor into prostitution and how she becomes a prominent and celebrated figure in the underworld and Kamathipua red-light district.

It also stars superstar Ajay Devgn, Shantanu Maheshwari, Seema Pahwa, Jim Sarbh and Vijay Raaz in pivotal roles.

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' is gaining a lot of love from netizens with people trying to recreate the powerful dialogues and dance moves from the upcoming film.

Recreating the iconic look, makeup artist Kavita Patel, wowed the internet. Taking to Instagram, the artist posted a series of videos.

The first video is a live makeup demo of Alia Bhatt's Gangubai look that she had done before. Already dressed in the outfit and jewellry, she had a hair tied back with flowers decorating the hair. While giving tips to her fans on how to do the makeup, she completed the look and in the end posed like Alia from the movie with her hands joined.

In the second video, she enacted one of the famous dialogues from the movie. She says, "Zameen pe baithi bohot khoobsurat lag rahi hain tu, aadat dal lo, kyuki teri kursi toh gayi" (You are looking very beautiful sitting on the floor, get used to it because your throne is gone).

In the third video, she lip-synced another of the famous dialogues. "Likho maa ka nam Gangu"( write, mother's name is Gangu) she says. A male's voice says "Aur baap ka naam, Baap ka naam kya liku"(and father's name, what should i write there). With an annoyed face the dialogue ends with "Maa ka naam kaafi nahi hain? Chalo baap ka naam Devanand"(Is mother's name not enough? okay then father's name is Dev Anand)

See the videos below:

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Advertisement

Loading View on Instagram

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, February 27, 2022, 02:46 PM IST