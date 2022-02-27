Watch video: US girl plays Harrdy Sandhu’s 'Bijlee Bijlee' song on violin, wows netizens

You don't need to know a particular language to love music definitely. Music can soothe the toughest of blues. Language barriers are not an issue and it's proven time and again when one listens to cover songs or music being played by artistes who belong to different countries.

A clip of a young girl playing Harrdy Sandhu’s famous song 'Bijlee Bijlee' on the streets of the US on violin has gone viral online. Karolina Protsenko played the catchy tune of the song on a violin and it sure sounds so good that you will keep playing it on a loop.

The video was posted on Instagram by a page called Raag Fusion and it has already crossed more than 50 thousand views with users are mesmerized by her talent.

“This song from India sounds extremely beautiful as a violin cover,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the amazing viral video below:

She had also uploaded the video on her YouTube channel where it has crossed more than 400 thousand views till now and around 14 thousand likes.

See the Youtube video below:

Many Instagram user commented below the post. One user said, "Music is not bound by languages and that right there is a proof of that". Another said, "She is enjoying the song".

See the comments below:

Published on: Sunday, February 27, 2022, 02:21 PM IST