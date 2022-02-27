Watch video: Little girl asks to stop war, says she wants peace on earth amid Russia-Ukraine crisis

As the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by Russia enters Day 4, Ukrainians and people from other countries stranded in a war-like situation are asking for help and to stop this conflict via social media. People are using social media to send out prayers for those affected by the war. An adorable video of a little girl asking to stop the war and appealing for world peace has been doing the rounds on the internet.

The clip shows the girl, Lily, appealing for peace on earth amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict. “I want peace on Earth, not pieces of Earth,” Lily said. “We are brothers and sisters,” she added. “Stop war,” she said at the end of the video. Her appeal for peace will definitely melt your heart.

The caption of the video read, “We are praying for Ukraine and all of the innocent lives that are affected”.

The video was uploaded a day ago on Instagram by the account Brittany & Lily. The account has more than one million followers. Since being posted, the video has received 1.5 million views with Instagram users praising the girl and her appeal for peace.

Many people commented on the post. One user said, “Russians are praying for everyone, too”. Another said, “I am from Ukraine and I am very pleased to see such support from other countries. THANK YOU."

