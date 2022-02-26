Watch video: Girl outwits thieves trying to snatch her bag, netizens can't stop laughing

A hilarious video of a thief failing miserably is going around on the internet. The video, uploaded by an Instagram page 'nation.video', shows two thieves wearing masks and helmets arriving on a scooter and stopping near a man passing by. One of the thieves tries to snatch the man's phone from his hand, but before he could the man gets a call and the thief misses his chance. The man walks away talking on the phone while the thieves just stand there staring at him.

In the same video, the thieves spot another person to rob, a girl. The girl is casually walking past the thieves not knowing their intentions. One of the thieves follow her to snatch her bag. When they do, the girl refuses to let go of the bag, so the other thief comes to help. During this, the girl lets go of the bag and runs away with their scooty. In the end, the thieves are seen running after the girl to get their scooty back.

Look at the viral video below:

It has now gone viral with more than 21,000 views already. Despite the fact that the video is plainly produced and has a CCTV filter on, netizens found it quite amusing and poked fun of the so-called ‘chor’ in the comments area.

Look at the comments below.

Published on: Saturday, February 26, 2022, 11:37 AM IST