Watch: Man ends up binge eating while watching movie, relatable video wins over 2 Million views

Watching and eating at a binge level? This video is super relatable to a foodie cum movie buff like you.

In a hilarious video shared on Instagram by CHEFKOUDY: Jakub & Andrea, we can see a man treating himself with vessels full of delicacies. However, the tricky point is that he is at the same time glued into a film.

The iconic 20th Century Fox music can be heard in the background of the video, signifying the beginning of the movie that the man is engaged into. He keeps eating various food from noodles to dessert, and at the end goes clueless to see everything complete.

Since posted earlier this month, the video has gained over 2.8 Million views, 250K likes and hundreds of comments.

Published on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 06:19 PM IST