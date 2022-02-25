Russia-Ukraine war will end on April 7; check out what Panchang says

The image with Hindi text from a Panchag that hints over the war scenario between Ukraine and Russia is going viral on the internet.

Wait, what? Yes, really surprising but to the believers of Hindu Panchang and astrology, there's nothing that's left unscripted in the divine texts and scriptures. And comes this piece, suggesting that the conflict is likely to continue till April.

"From somewhere around February 26, 2022, to April 7, 2022, under the influence of Saturn and Mars there would be disruption of peace in European nations, which could create a war-like atmosphere in the world," the Panchag text in Hindi reads. The viral image also suggests further that there could be improved international relations between India and Muslim-ruled nations.

Meanwhile, Bulgarian mystic 'Baba Vanga' has predicted that Russia would emerge as the ‘lord of the world ’ whereas Europe could become a ‘wasteland’.

For weeks, Ukrainians have lived under tension and fearful situation, over the advancing threat of an attack from Russia. Early on February 24, Russia triggered its shots towards the country, also shelling the capital city of Kyiv.

Missiles and bombs rained from the sky, helicopters buzzed overhead, tanks rolled across the border from Belarus and paratroopers descended from the skies like a swarm of locusts.

Published on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 05:19 PM IST