'143 Chocolates Ordered Per Minute': Swiggy instamart Tells How People Are Celebrating Mother's Day

143 Chocolates Ordered Per Minute On Swiggy instamart | Representative Image/Canva

On International Mother's Day which is celebrated on the second Sunday occurring in May, this time on May 12, Swiggy instamart noted that individuals are treating their mothers with chocolates and sharing greeting cards to make them feel special. Taking to X, CEO of the grocery delivery platform Phani Kishan shared a couple of posts suggesting how customers celebrated the occasion dedicated to mothers.

Celebrations for Mother's Day seemed to start as early as midnight when people resorted to last minute apps to get home things they needed for a party aimed at making their mothers feel special. It was learned that people ordered more than hundred chocolates every minute across the country. Kishan pointed out that the count of chocolates ordered per minutes was 143 chocolates. "We’re currently running at 143 chocolates per minute. Love for our mothers is sweeter than everything else," he said while putting the data forward on social media.

Orders for chocolate started as early as midnight and continue to be ordered. We’re currently running at 143 chocolates per minute. Love for our mothers is sweeter than everything else. ❤️🍫 #MothersDay @swiggyinstamart pic.twitter.com/gDwE6kGwLh — Phani Kishan A (@phanikishan) May 12, 2024

Why just chocolates? A few customers were also seen surprising the first lady of their lives with a special card. As many as 41 cards were being moved to the shopping cart and getting order every single minute, as revealed by the Swiggy instamart representative in another X post. He also claimed the cards running out of stock soon as many rushed to app to order it for their mothers.

Looks like cards and mugs are the go-to for the last-minuters! @swiggyinstamart is buzzing at 41 CPM (cards per minute) and going out of stock. Don't worry, we’re stocking up. From new moms to plant and pet moms, there's something for every mom out there! 🌿🐾#MothersDay pic.twitter.com/TFqIyyJ3PV — Phani Kishan A (@phanikishan) May 12, 2024

Meanwhile, something you can't miss is how the platform wished a "Happy Mother's Day" with a relatable bunch of pictures.

Of the four images, one should how mothers would love a clean room and can't resist a place shattered with belongings. The next two images also reminded people of 'just mother things' which were the 'maa ke haath ka khaana' and the remarks over the overuse of phones and suggesting it may burnout someday. Another image hinted at mothers stocking up the refrigerator.