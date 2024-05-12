Monkey-Man Visits Haldi Ceremony, Leaves Female Guest Screaming In Fear; Viral Video Hits 53 Million Views

Monkey-Man Visits Haldi Ceremony | Instagram

The video capturing a monkey-man's unexpected visit to a haldi ceremony is grabbing the attention of people on social media, since it surfaced there this May. It shows the person dressed as a monkey approaching the guests witnessing the event and leaving one of them screaming out in fear.

Watch video

The monkey-man was identified as Jacky Wadhvani, who is an influencer with one million followers on Instagram. In the video, he was seen coming off his hide and appearing in front of guest, and the camera recorded people's reactions. At start, the footage showed a seating arrangement where many women were seated to witness the pre-wedding function. Seconds later, Jacky made his entry, quite silently.

With dyed hair and a monkey face mask, the bare-breasted monkey-man entered the premises in a typical pose. He straightly went towards a saree-clad woman who was engrossed in the ceremony and initially ignored the presence of Jacky around. Seconds later, when the female turned around, she screamed out loud. She spotted the monkey-man closely looking at her, which made her fear. However, she learned about the prank and smiled soon. Jacky walked away from the site after managing to scare the woman out of fun, and learning that she's doing fine later.

Monkey-man's video goes viral

Being posted on Instagram on May 2, the video has already went viral and attracted 53.7 million views.

More than a thousand people reacted to the footage. While some worried about the panic caused by the prank and its impact on one's heart, others reflected on the monkey-man's efforts to earn a living. "I felt like crying...men can do anything for their family," wrote an Instagram user, while another added, "Feeling sad for him; May God bless him with whatever he wants."

On a light-hearted note, people even pointed out the woman's reaction to be super late. "Aunty took 3 business days to react," read a comment.