On Camera: Trio On Bike Falls 40ft Off NAD Flyover In Vizag, 2 Die; Shocking Video Surfaces

Visakhapatnam (Vizag): On Sunday morning, a road accident involving a speeding bike took place on the NAD flyover in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. Two youths of the total three seated on the vehicle lost their lives after the bike hit the walls of the flyover and tossed their bodies 40ft off to the road below. They were reportedly declared spot dead, while one of them managed to survive the fatal mishap.

Location: Vizag,AP.

CCTV footage records road accident

A CCTV camera on the premises recorded the chilling incident, and its footage has now surfaced online. It captures the bike entering the deadly spot at an extremely high speed and then banging at the flyover's edge forcefully. The rider seemed to have lost control of the vehicle during the time of the incident that eventually costed the lives of two people and left one with severe injuries.

Details from the incident

Local media reports pointed out the youths were returning from a birthday party, however, there were no claims of them being drunk. The matter is now being investigated by the airport police. The names of the two deceased persons were identified as Thanavarapu Kumar and A Pavan Kumar, while the identity of the survivor was not revealed. It was learned that the man who sustained injuries was taken to the King George Hospital for medical care.

To the unversed, bikes are restricted from using the flyover which is primarily meant for heavy transport vehicles likes trucks. Despite sign boards warning bike-clad individuals to restrict themselves from using it, the trio seemed to have ignored it.