VIDEO: Indigo Pilot Wishes Every Mother Onboard 'Happy Mother's Day,' Gifts Them A Surprise Card With The Message 'Beti Ko Pilot Banao'

Indigo on Mother's Day 2024 | Instagram video

On the special occasion of Mother's Day 2024, a heartwarming gesture took place on an IndiGo flight where the pilot, a mother herself, was seen wishing every mother onboard a "Happy Mother's Day." The greeting was followed by a little gift to the special women travelling on the flight, and that was a surprise card with an empowering message.

The video of the in-flight announcement and the way in which Indigo celebrated the day was shared by the airlines on their official social media page on May 12, and no sooner it went viral.

Watch video

Here's what the video's all about

Identified as Sameera Shamsuddin, the pilot who is also a mother, addressed the passengers and the crew, and said, "Today we celebrate Mother's Day here at Indigo. So, from one mother to another, firstly I would like to wish all the mothers onboard today a very happy Mother's Day." Sameera then intended to give a shout out all the mothers travelling on the flight with her by asking them to pull their hands up to get noticed. She was soon seen going one mother to another distributing a surprise card to all of them with carried a deep message.

The message on the card read...

The message it carried spread awareness on saving the girl child and providing them with education. "Beti bachao. Beti padhao," read the initial words on the card given to mothers, followed by Indigo's message, saying, "Beti ko pilot banao (Make your daughter a pilot)."

"We have a little surprise for all of you today. And it is a very important message which I hope is sent across very well to have many aviators in the future," said the female Indigo pilot while sharing across the cards along with airhostesses. The video also showed people happily receiving the cards and posing with them.