Viral Video: 2 Dancers Energetically Recreate Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa Pushpa' Moves

A video of two dancers recreating the 'Pushpa Pushpa' dance trend on Instagram is taking the internet by storm. It shows them standing at a truck depot and enjoying the vibes of the popular song. It records David and Jeevan performing the hook steps of Allu Arjun's dance beat with utmost performance and grace.

Watch video

'Pushpa Pushpa' dance reel goes viral

The dancing duo performed the ankle twists at the start of video, which happens to one of the iconic steps alongside the show-dropping dance move. They also adjusted their body posture to resemble Allu Arjun's character Pushparaj and went slanting to nail their dance.

Being uploaded on Instagram earlier this May, the dance reel has already attracted more than a million views on the platform. The video has went viral and won the hearts of viewers. People have taken to the comments box to react to the reel. 'Fire' emojis surfaced in their praise.

More About Allu Arjun's upcoming movie

The sequel film of Pushpa: The Rise is said to release in the cinemas on August 15 this year. It looks forward to a pan-India release featuring multiple languages. Reports around the movie pointed out that the lead actor Allu Arjun demanded a hike in his payment after the initial film won the hearts of the audience. He would be given Rs 150 crore for Pushpa 2, while he charged Rs.100 crore for the earlier one, according to reports.

Meanwhile, the Pushpa actor was seen visiting YSRCP MLA Silpa Ravi's house amid elections in Andhra Pradesh, which ended up him getting booked. He was charged for violating the poll code of conduct during the imposition of Section 144 which restricts mass assemblies in public.