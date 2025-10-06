 Kerala: Dog Bites Actor On Stage During Awareness Play Against Dog Attack At Kandakaparambu Krishnapillai Memorial Library - VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaKerala: Dog Bites Actor On Stage During Awareness Play Against Dog Attack At Kandakaparambu Krishnapillai Memorial Library - VIDEO

Kerala: Dog Bites Actor On Stage During Awareness Play Against Dog Attack At Kandakaparambu Krishnapillai Memorial Library - VIDEO

The incident took place on Sunday evening at around 8 pm at the Kandakaparambu Krishnapillai Memorial Library

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, October 06, 2025, 08:21 PM IST
article-image

A man was bitten by a dog that jumped onto the stage during an awareness play about stray dog attacks in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram. P Radhakrishnan (57), a theatre performer from Kandakaparambu, was bitten during the performance.

The incident took place on Sunday evening at around 8 pm at the Kandakaparambu Krishnapillai Memorial Library. Radhakrishnan was performing his one-man show, 'Pekkaalam,' as part of an awareness programme against the threat of stray dogs. Shortly after the play commenced, a dog appeared from behind the stage, bit him on the back of his right leg, and then fled.

Read Also
Are Street Dogs The Watchdogs We Didn’t Know We Needed?
article-image

During a scene portraying a child being attacked by a stray dog, barking sounds were played in the background. It was at this point that the dog struck. Whilst the audience saw the dog enter and leave the stage, they assumed it was part of the performance.

Only after bearing the pain for approximately ten minutes and finishing the play did Radhakrishnan notify the organisers. He subsequently received treatment at Pariyaram Government Medical College Hospital.

FPJ Shorts
BMC Elections 2025: Final Boundaries For 227 Wards Published, Officials Working On Voter List
BMC Elections 2025: Final Boundaries For 227 Wards Published, Officials Working On Voter List
'Gautam Not So Gambhir': Team India Coach's Updated Bio With Dance Emoji On X Sparks Buzz Among Fans
'Gautam Not So Gambhir': Team India Coach's Updated Bio With Dance Emoji On X Sparks Buzz Among Fans
‘Angered Every Indian’: PM Narendra Modi Speaks To CJI BR Gavai After Shoe Hurled At Him
‘Angered Every Indian’: PM Narendra Modi Speaks To CJI BR Gavai After Shoe Hurled At Him
Mumbai News: BMC Gears Up For Goregaon-Mulund Link Road Twin Tunnel Excavation; TBMs To Be Operational Early 2026
Mumbai News: BMC Gears Up For Goregaon-Mulund Link Road Twin Tunnel Excavation; TBMs To Be Operational Early 2026

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

‘Angered Every Indian’: PM Narendra Modi Speaks To CJI BR Gavai After Shoe Hurled At Him

‘Angered Every Indian’: PM Narendra Modi Speaks To CJI BR Gavai After Shoe Hurled At Him

'BSP To Contest Almost All Seats': Mayawati Welcomes Bihar Assembly Poll Announcement

'BSP To Contest Almost All Seats': Mayawati Welcomes Bihar Assembly Poll Announcement

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Oct 06, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Oct 06, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Kerala: Dog Bites Actor On Stage During Awareness Play Against Dog Attack At Kandakaparambu...

Kerala: Dog Bites Actor On Stage During Awareness Play Against Dog Attack At Kandakaparambu...

'INDIA Bloc Will Do In 20 Months What NDA Failed To Do In 20 Years': RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav -...

'INDIA Bloc Will Do In 20 Months What NDA Failed To Do In 20 Years': RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav -...