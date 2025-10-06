Kerala: Dog Bites Actor On Stage During Awareness Play Against Dog Attack At Kandakaparambu Krishnapillai Memorial Library - VIDEO

A man was bitten by a dog that jumped onto the stage during an awareness play about stray dog attacks in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram. P Radhakrishnan (57), a theatre performer from Kandakaparambu, was bitten during the performance.

The incident took place on Sunday evening at around 8 pm at the Kandakaparambu Krishnapillai Memorial Library. Radhakrishnan was performing his one-man show, 'Pekkaalam,' as part of an awareness programme against the threat of stray dogs. Shortly after the play commenced, a dog appeared from behind the stage, bit him on the back of his right leg, and then fled.

During a scene portraying a child being attacked by a stray dog, barking sounds were played in the background. It was at this point that the dog struck. Whilst the audience saw the dog enter and leave the stage, they assumed it was part of the performance.

Only after bearing the pain for approximately ten minutes and finishing the play did Radhakrishnan notify the organisers. He subsequently received treatment at Pariyaram Government Medical College Hospital.