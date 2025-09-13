Are Street Dogs The Watchdogs We Didn’t Know We Needed?

Recently, we saw how the government decided to remove the stray dogs from the streets of Delhi and relocate them to a shelter. Enraged activists came out to defend their voiceless furry friends. The reason why the government decided to take the action was an increase in the number of attacks by the dogs. However, the solution provided by them didn't seem to be an apt one. Dog behaviourists explain how the city is actually safer due to the stray dogs.

Abodh Aras, the CEO of Welfare of Street Dogs, says, “Street animals are very much a part of the urban landscape of any city. We seem to have forgotten that they are pets of street dwellers, people who live in communities, hawkers, policemen, security guards and shopkeepers. In a busy and stressful city like Mumbai, they give solace to all these people and thus they keep them as pets (though free roaming but community animals) for the companionship, security and love. There are hundreds of stories of the bonding between street dogs and the people who look after them. Many years ago, a police officer had told me that there are fewer robberies in areas with street dogs. They also maintain an urban ecological balance, keeping rodents at bay.”

Shirin Dhabhar, a dog trainer and behaviourist, believes that territorial dogs defend their territory against intruding dogs. She says, “If sterilised/vaccinated dogs are allowed to stay, they prevent new, unvaccinated, unsterilised dogs from moving in. This stabilises the population and reduces the risk of rabies and uncontrolled breeding. Street dogs are excellent natural guard dogs - they alert and bark at strangers, thieves, and intruders, warning us. Many residents rely on street dogs as a low-cost, 24/7 security system for buildings, housing societies, and marketplaces”

Aditi Kapadia, a Mumbai resident, shares how dogs protected her sister from a stalker when she was coming back home late at night. She says, “On a weekday, my sister was coming back home from work late at night. She felt somebody was following her. That’s when the street dogs near my house came to her rescue. They started barking at the man and shooed them away.”

Animal Birth Control Programme

It’s important to implement the Animal Birth Control or ABC programme as this will not just keep the dog population in control, but also decrease dog bites and attacks.

Dhabhar says, “When ABC programmes are not implemented properly, the number of dogs increases, territorial behaviour, fighting over resources, and the dogs grow into packs that are more likely to attack than single dogs. Ensure all dogs are vaccinated. Jaipur’s ABC programme documented population decline and rabies control after a sustained Catch, Neuter, Vaccinate and Return or CNVR programme.”

She adds, “Goa ran a state-wide, data-driven programme, eliminated human dog-mediated rabies (zero deaths for multiple years) and cut canine rabies by ~92%, pairing vaccination, rapid response and education”

Mumbai, especially the Island city, has achieved more than 80% sterilisation coverage.

Environment

The environment plays an important role in dogs’ behaviour. Aras explains how, “The environment plays a big role in how dogs behave with humans. It is also how well the neighbourhood treats street animals. Their behaviour is a reflection of how humans have treated the street animals in their area. Thus, street dogs that experience abuse, hitting or being chased away by humans may develop fear-based aggression. The solution is a consistent and high coverage sterilisation (ABC)/ vaccination programme that will eliminate mating-related bites and not allow unknown dogs from entering territories. Consistent feeding will make them more trusting of humans. Educate children on how not to provoke dogs, on dog bite prevention and how to behave around street dogs.”

Dogs can become territorial over areas where they eat and sleep. Dhabhar gives solutions to reduce environment-related stress in the street animals, “Ensuring the feeding happens away from high human traffic zones can drastically reduce the incidence of bites. Also, removing garbage can help reduce the roaming dog density. Curtailing open waste near markets, canteens, and dump yards can help reduce the incidence of larger packs of dogs growing there.”

Removing dogs from their territory and relocating them affects the ecosystem. Dhabhar explains, “This creates the vacuum effect. Every animal plays its role in the ecosystem. When you remove one animal, there will be a drastic knockdown effect on the system. A vacuum in nature is filled by other animals, causing bigger issues. Also, by removing one set of dogs, you make space for a new set of unvaccinated dogs to enter the territory, which can cause the population rebound, and the bite/ rabies risk can increase. This is why WHO / WOAH/ FAO and global rabies experts discourage culling/ relocation as a control method.”

Stray animals are a boon to society as they keep it safe. Gratitude for their utmost loyalty can be paid back by treating them humanely and taking care of them.