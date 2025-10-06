'Result Of 100 Years Of RSS Hate...': Congress MP Manickam Tagore On Lawyer Attempting To Throw Object At CJI BR Gavai

Congress MP Manickam Tagore | X @ians_india

New Delhi: Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Monday called the attempt to attack the Chief Justice of India (CJI) a result of "RSS hate", weakening respect for institutions.

Sharing an X post, Tagore lauded the CJI BR Gavai for remaining "calm and unshaken".

He wrote, "Shocking scenes in the Supreme Court today -- someone tried to throw an object at CJI BR Gavai during proceedings. Amid the chaos, the Chief Justice remained calm, dignified, and completely unshaken. That's true leadership. CJI Gavai's composure reflects the strength of India's judiciary -- standing tall even as hate tries to shake our institutions."

Slamming the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, he added, "But let's be honest -- this is not just one person's madness. This is the result of 100 years of RSS hate poison corroding minds and weakening respect for institutions."

"When hate becomes normal, justice becomes dangerous. Time for India to choose calm over chaos, humanity over hate," the X post read.

This comes after a lawyer on Monday entered Court Room 1 of the Supreme Court of India and attempted to throw an object at the Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai with the alleged intent to attack him.

However, the security personnel present at the scene intervened immediately and escorted him out.

Presently, the attacker is being questioned by senior police officials, including the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of New Delhi and the DCP of the Supreme Court.

As per sources, the attacker, while being escorted out by the security personnel, said "Sanatan ka apman nahi sahega Hindustan".

"The attacker was in full uniform, wearing a proximity card and was carrying a bag as well, along with a rolled up bundle of some papers", tweeted Advocate Anas Tanwir, who was present at the courtroom.

According to Tanwir, the attacker apologised to Justice K. Vinod Chandran, who was sitting alongside the CJI, clarifying that the attempted attack was only meant for CJI Gavai.

